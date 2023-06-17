Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.21.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Comcast
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.