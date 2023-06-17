Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.