Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.72. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 718,799 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $865.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

