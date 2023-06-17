Comparing Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artivion $313.79 million 2.09 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -21.93

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Artivion has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24%

Summary

Artivion beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the business of plastic reprocessing. It provides pelletized resin and clean shredded and ground plastics material through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Jay N. Cohn and Stanley M. Finkelstein on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment offers cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

