Comparing Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Innoviva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million 109.45 -$140.24 million ($2.31) -5.26 Innoviva $331.34 million 2.75 $213.92 million $2.29 5.70

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cogent Biosciences and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Innoviva 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.34%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -72.00% -46.99% Innoviva 73.36% 18.46% 8.93%

Summary

Innoviva beats Cogent Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.