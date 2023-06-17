Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires 7,760 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 27.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned 1.21% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $82,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.