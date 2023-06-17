Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

