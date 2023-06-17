Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $244,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

