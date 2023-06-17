Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Buys $50,328.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 129,067 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

