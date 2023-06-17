Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $78,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

