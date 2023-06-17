Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $70.49 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $70,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.