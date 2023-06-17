Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.15.

CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Confluent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

