Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

