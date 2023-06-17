Conflux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.95 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $561.78 million and approximately $48.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,444.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00291938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00516079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00403585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,422,595 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,975,264,024.3744545 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18558187 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $64,485,324.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

