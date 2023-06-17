ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

