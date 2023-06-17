Contrasting American International (AMIH) and Its Rivals

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $596.80 million $17.27 million 316.03

American International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 203 847 1497 65 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.43%. Given American International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.65% -21.59% -2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International competitors beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

