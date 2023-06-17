Contrasting OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec -0.12% 6.60% 2.07% OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasTec and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $9.78 billion 0.89 $33.35 million ($0.16) -688.14 OriginClear $10.38 million 0.94 -$10.79 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

MasTec has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MasTec and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 9 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasTec presently has a consensus target price of $116.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given MasTec’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MasTec is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

MasTec beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, fiber, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; natural gas, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; and water infrastructure, including water pipelines. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, heavy civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

