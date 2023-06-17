Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 1.86 $71.68 million $3.91 7.17 First US Bancshares $44.65 million 1.08 $6.86 million $1.19 6.93

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 23.96% 14.87% 1.05% First US Bancshares 16.04% 9.03% 0.76%

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats First US Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

