CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in CONX by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.