Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Up 7.2%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.32 and last traded at 0.31. Approximately 16,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Core One Labs Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.42.

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.