Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.