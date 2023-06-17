Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. CL King reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.1 %

CBRL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 774,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.