Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,829,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 7,422,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

