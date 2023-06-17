Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,704,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,971. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

