Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,431. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

