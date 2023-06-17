Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.99. 2,187,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,779. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

