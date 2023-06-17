Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

CXDO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 85.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 34,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $60,385.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,171,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,661,936.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crexendo news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 34,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $60,385.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,171,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,661,936.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,854 shares of company stock valued at $177,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

