Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fastenal by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.