Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

