CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

