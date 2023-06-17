CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

