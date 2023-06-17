CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

