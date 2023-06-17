Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,495,951. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

