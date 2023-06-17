Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.97 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.