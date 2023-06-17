Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

