Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. 19,514,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

