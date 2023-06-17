Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 40,800 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,560,893.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

