Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 426,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.72. The company had a trading volume of 490,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,738. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.09. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $517.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

