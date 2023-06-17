Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.35 and last traded at C$35.40. 80,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 121,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on DFY. Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.68.
Definity Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.