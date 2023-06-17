Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.35 and last traded at C$35.40. 80,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 121,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFY. Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.68.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.