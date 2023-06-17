Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.
About Deutsche Wohnen
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.