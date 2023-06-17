Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

