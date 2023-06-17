Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

