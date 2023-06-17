dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $944.11

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and $944.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00291105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,955,016 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00425965 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,436.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.