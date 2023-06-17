Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Up 0.8%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.