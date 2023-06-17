Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.6 %

DSX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 575,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $415.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.