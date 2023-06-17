DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

