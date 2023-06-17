Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

