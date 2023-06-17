Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Buys $5,772,304.72 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,011,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,269,771.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

