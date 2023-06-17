Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

