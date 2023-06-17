Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.89.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $331.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.