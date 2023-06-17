Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.75. 1,084,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,555. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.